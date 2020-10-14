OL Stefen Wisniewski Returns To Practice, Opening 21 Day Window To Activate Him

Pittsburgh Steelers guard/center Stefen Wisniewski will return to practice today, according to a statement put out by the team moments ago.

#Steelers OL Stefen Wisniewski (chest) will practice today but remains on the Reserve/Injured List. The team has 21 days to activate Wisniewski to the 53-man roster. If he is not activated during that period, he cannot return to the active roster for the rest of the 2020 season. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) October 14, 2020

Wisniewski was placed on IR after injuring his pectoral muscle late in Week 1’s win over the New York Giants. Wisniewski got the nod replacing David DeCastro, who missed the first two weeks with a knee injury. Under new league rules, the minimum number of games a player has to miss after being placed on IR is just three, meaning Wisniewski is practicing as early as rules allow.

It’s good timing for the health of an offensive line that’s currently dealing with some question marks. DeCastro failed to finish Sunday’s game against the Eagles due to an abdomen injury while Maurkice Pouncey suffered a foot injury late in the game. Pouncey seems poised to play this Sunday against Cleveland. DeCastros’ status is more uncertain.

Still, even if Wisniewski gets activated this week and DeCastro is unavailable, odds seem good Kevin Dotson will start at RG. Dotson has played well for a rookie under difficult circumstances, including filling in for DeCastro last week against the Eagles. If that’s the case, Wisniewski will serve as center/guard depth should there be another injury.