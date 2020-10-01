Former Steelers WR Ryan Switzer Signed To Browns Practice Squad

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ryan Switzer finally has a new team and it’s one in the AFC North.

Switzer, who was cut by the Steelers prior to the start of the 2020 regular season, has now been signed to the Cleveland Browns practice squad as of Thursday morning.

Switzer, who played for the Steelers the last two seasons after being acquired from the Oakland Raiders via a trade just prior to the start of the 2018 season, is now technically with his fourth NFL team since being selected in the fourth-round (133rd overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys.

In his rookie season with the Cowboys, Switzer, who played his college football at North Carolina, caught six passes for 41 yards and rushed four times for another 5 yards. He also served as the Cowboys punt and pickoff returner for most of his rookie season.

Switzer was traded to the Raiders in April of 2018 in exchange for defensive tackle Jihad Ward. After spending all offseason with the Raiders, he was then traded in August of 2018 to the Steelers along with a 2019 sixth-round draft pick in exchange for a 2019 fifth-round draft choice.

In his two full seasons with the Steelers, Switzer caught 44 passes for 280 yards and a touchdown in addition to rushing six times for another 21 yards. He also returned 39 kickoffs 773 yards in his two seasons in Pittsburgh in addition to 38 punts for another 281 yards. His 2019 season was cut short by a back injury that resulted in him being placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list on November 14, 2019.