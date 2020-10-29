Falcons Vs. Panthers Week 8 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Happy Thursday. Are yinz ready to watch some football tonight? I know I am and hopefully we have a great game tonight between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers to get Week 8 of 2020 NFL season underway.
This Thursday night game pits quarterbacks Matt Ryan and Teddy Bridgewater against each other in a NFC South matchup. The Falcons enter Thursday night with 1-6 record while the Panthers are 3-4 on the season.
Below are the inactive players for the Thursday night contest and as usual, I’ll try to add a few video highlights from the game to this post as it progresses. Feel free to discuss the Thursday night game in the comment section below.
Thank you to all for stopping by the site tonight.
Falcons Inactives: DE Takk McKinley, RB Ito Smith, DT Marlon Davidson, CB Jordan Miller and OT John Wetzel
Panthers Inactives: LT Russell Okung, DT Zach Kerr, QB Will Grier, DB Sean Chandler, OL Mike Horton
Mike Davis with moves #ATLvsCAR #Panthers pic.twitter.com/Qj9p4MddB9
— Steelers Depot 🎃🦇👻🧙♀️ (@Steelersdepot) October 30, 2020
.@CurtisSamuel4__ AGAIN.
This time on the flea flicker from @Teddyb_h2o! #KeepPounding
📺: #ATLvsCAR on NFLN/FOX/PRIME VIDEO
📱: https://t.co/W5bCPYgMfo pic.twitter.com/7t8JPVFsbv
— NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2020
Flea flickers don't get much better than this 💯 @teddyb_h2o @CurtisSamuel4__ @Panthers
📺 #ATLvsCAR on NFLN/FOX/PRIME VIDEO pic.twitter.com/0dlAFQD4VA
— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 30, 2020
Atl-Car
Matty Wheels #ATLvsCar #Falcons pic.twitter.com/S6FeQfnfI2
— Steelers Depot 🎃🦇👻🧙♀️ (@Steelersdepot) October 30, 2020