Chargers Vs. Saints Week 5 Monday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Week 5 of the 2020 NFL regular season will come to a close Monday night with the New Orleans Saints hosting the Los Angels Chargers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
This game pits superstar quarterback Drew Brees against rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. The Saints enter this Monday night game with a record of 2-2 while the Chargers are 1-3.
As usual, I invite all of yinz to chat about this game in the comment section below this post. I will try to add a few video highlights from the game throughout the night to this post as well.
Have a great Monday night and thank you for stopping by the site.
Herbert to Allen #LACvsNO #Chargers pic.twitter.com/nrvE1ikhQO
Cam Jordan have mercy 😳 @camjordan94 @Saints pic.twitter.com/77clupWQg5
Looks like the Saints got beat on the play the Giants had for a TD against the #Steelers in Week 1 pic.twitter.com/brOOse0vEQ
Mike Williams is back and making TD grabs! #BoltUp
📺: #LACvsNO on ESPN
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/DQbEOUQ3Cv pic.twitter.com/9VxCSAr8SR
Chargers Inactives:
QB Tyrod Taylor
OL Bryan Bulaga
OL Trai Turner
WR Jason Moore Jr.
WR Joe Reed
S Jahleel Addae
DE Joe Gaziano
Saints Inactives:
CB Janoris Jenkins
CB Justin Hardee
WR Deonte Harris
WR Michael Thomas
OL Ethan Greenidge
TE Adam Trautman
DL Malcolm Roach