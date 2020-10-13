Chargers Vs. Saints Week 5 Monday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Week 5 of the 2020 NFL regular season will come to a close Monday night with the New Orleans Saints hosting the Los Angels Chargers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

This game pits superstar quarterback Drew Brees against rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. The Saints enter this Monday night game with a record of 2-2 while the Chargers are 1-3.

Looks like the Saints got beat on the play the Giants had for a TD against the #Steelers in Week 1

Mike Williams is back and making TD grabs!

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/DQbEOUQ3Cv pic.twitter.com/9VxCSAr8SR — NFL (@NFL) October 13, 2020

Chargers Inactives:

QB Tyrod Taylor

OL Bryan Bulaga

OL Trai Turner

WR Jason Moore Jr.

WR Joe Reed

S Jahleel Addae

DE Joe Gaziano

Saints Inactives:

CB Janoris Jenkins

CB Justin Hardee

WR Deonte Harris

WR Michael Thomas

OL Ethan Greenidge

TE Adam Trautman

DL Malcolm Roach