Article

Chargers Vs. Saints Week 5 Monday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Posted on

Week 5 of the 2020 NFL regular season will come to a close Monday night with the New Orleans Saints hosting the Los Angels Chargers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

This game pits superstar quarterback Drew Brees against rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. The Saints enter this Monday night game with a record of 2-2 while the Chargers are 1-3.

As usual, I invite all of yinz to chat about this game in the comment section below this post. I will try to add a few video highlights from the game throughout the night to this post as well.

Have a great Monday night and thank you for stopping by the site.

Chargers Inactives:

QB Tyrod Taylor
OL Bryan Bulaga
OL Trai Turner
WR Jason Moore Jr.
WR Joe Reed
S Jahleel Addae
DE Joe Gaziano

Saints Inactives:

CB Janoris Jenkins
CB Justin Hardee
WR Deonte Harris
WR Michael Thomas
OL Ethan Greenidge
TE Adam Trautman
DL Malcolm Roach

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

To Top