Buy Or Sell: Kevin Dotson Has Solidified Himself As Top Backup Guard

Topic Statement: Kevin Dotson has solidified himself as the Steelers’ top backup guard.

Explanation: Because teams are now permitted to dress an eighth offensive lineman without taking up a gameday helmet from another position, it is a lot easier to dress separate backups for center and guard. Kevin Dotson has played well during his 190 snaps so far this season, including two starts at right guard, but veteran Stefen Wisniewski is on the way back from injured reserve.

Buy:

The Steelers drafted Dotson because they saw starter capabilities in him. They just likely didn’t expect to see this high a level of contributions this early on his career. The big man out of Louisiana-Lafayette had been profiled as a road grader, but his strength over his 190 snaps has actually been in pass protection, which, let’s be frank here, is significantly more important.

Stefen Wisniewski started in the season opener and turned in a pretty uneven performance overall, even against an admittedly formidable defensive front, leading up to his injury. It’s not like he was a starter in waiting.

Leaving him back as only the number two center also increases the odds of his being given more time to rest and continue to recover as he works his way back from a pectoral injury. While he is practicing for the second straight week, such an ailment can linger, so the longer you can stay off it, the better.

Sell:

While Dotson has played well in pass protection so far, he did show some rookie mistakes in passing off stunts, something in which Wisniewski would be more proficient. And his run-blocking left something to be desired against the Browns. It’s okay that he’s not a finished product yet, and they don’t need to ask more of him right now than is necessary.

Wisniewski is a very capable veteran player, which is why they brought him in in the first place, and he’s under contract for the next season as well. He would have competed for a starting job if they had a full in-person offseason. He is the backup interior reserve when healthy. Just because they have needed a lot of snaps there since he was injured doesn’t mean that has changed. When he’s back, he’s the guy.