Bud Dupree On How He Stays Safe: I Go To Practice, Then I Go Home

The NFL sure received a wake-up call this past week after a relatively uneventful first two weeks of playing football in the middle of a pandemic. For Bud Dupree though, it’s business as usual. In an effort to keep himself and his teammates safe, Dupree told reporters he rarely leaves the house other than to go to practice.

Bud Dupree talking via zoom said right now all he does is go to practice, go home and sometimes to the grocery store in an effort to stay safe and keep his teammates safe. — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) October 5, 2020

Cornerback Steven Nelson echoed a similar thought.

. @Nelson_Island said via zoom he is a family man so he just hangs out with his family after practice and doesn't do much else. — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) October 5, 2020

The NFL is aiming to get back on track after their first postponement of the season. Following an outbreak of at least 20 cases between Titans’ play and staff, the league had no choice but to push the game to a later week. Tennessee and Pittsburgh will now play Week 7, sticking the Steelers with an unfortunate early bye.

But Tennessee wasn’t the only story, though they were the biggest. Patriots’ quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID shortly before the team was scheduled to fly into Kansas City. The game will go on tonight, delayed just one day, but Newton will not play. There was a third scare when a Saints’ player tested positive an ensuing retest proved negative. The game was played as scheduled yesterday, New Orleans winning 35-29.

The risk the league is taking was inevitable to rear its ugly head. Unless you have a true bubble like the NHL and NBA, something that would’ve been much more difficult for football to do, you’re always at risk for exposure. All you can hope for is players taking Dupree’s approach. Limiting contact as much as possible to lower risk. It’s certainly far from ideal. Even had the Steelers had their normal bye week, players are required to come to the facility daily for testing. Everyone’s life is disrupted.

But guys like Dupree have their job and get to play out the season. Pulling back and staying at home for a few months is a small price to pay in order to mitigate the odds of an outbreak that could jeopardize the team and the season.