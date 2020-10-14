Browns Wednesday Injury Report Week 6: Five Players Sidelined; RB Hunt, QB Mayfield Limited

The Cleveland Browns have now released their official injury report for Week 6 ahead of their Sunday road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Wednesday offering shows that five players failed to practice earlier in the day with seven others being limited in the session.

Not practicing for the Browns on Wednesday were safety Ronnie Harrison (concussion), safety Karl Joseph (hamstring), wide receiver Jarvis Landry (hip, rib), linebacker Jacob Phillips (knee), and guard Wyatt Teller (calf).

Of those five players, it sounds like Teller, the Browns starting right guard, is the most questionable when it comes to the Sunday game against the Steelers. If he can’t play on Sunday, former Steelers offensive lineman Chris Hubbard will likely start in his place.

Limited in Wednesday’s practice for the browns were linebacker Tae Davis (elbow), running back Kareem Hunt (thigh), quarterback Baker Mayfield (chest), defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (abdomen), defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (elbow), center J.C. Tretter (knee), and defensive end Olivier Vernon (groin).

Listed as practicing fully for the Browns on Wednesday and rounding out the team’s first injury report of week 6 is defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (ankle).