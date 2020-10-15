Browns Thursday Injury Report Week 6: WRs Beckham Jr., Landry, Five Others Sidelined

The Cleveland Browns have now released their second official injury report of Week 6 ahead of their Sunday road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Thursday offering shows that seven players failed to practice due to ailments of some kind.

Sitting out Thursday’s practice for the Browns were wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (illness), cornerback Kevin Johnson (not injury related), safety Ronnie Harrison (concussion), safety Karl Joseph (hamstring), wide receiver Jarvis Landry (hip, rib), linebacker Jacob Phillips (knee) and guard Wyatt Teller (calf).

Of those seven players, Teller and Phillips seem all but certain to miss Sunday’s game against the Steelers. The arrow is not looking great for both safeties on that list, Harrison and Joseph, but there is still time for them. Beckham and Johnson were both new additions to the Browns injury report on Thursday and the former was sent home earlier in the morning after reportedly feeling under the weather.

Limited in practice for the Browns on Thursday were linebacker Tae Davis (elbow), running back Kareem Hunt (thigh), quarterback Baker Mayfield (chest), defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (abdomen), center J.C. Tretter (knee), and defensive end Olivier Vernon (groin). All six of those players had been listed as limited practice participants on Wednesday as well.

Practicing fully for the Browns on Thursday were defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (elbow) and defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (ankle).