AFC North Week 7 Recap: Steelers Stay Perfect; Browns Beat Bengals Late

The Pittsburgh Steelers moved to 6-0 on the season with their Week 7 Sunday road win against the Tennessee Titans and that means they’ll enter Week 8 of the regular season still the leaders of the AFC North division as well as being the top seed in the AFC. The other two AFC North teams that were in action in Week 7, the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals, played each other on Sunday with the former beating the latter 37-34 on a late touchdown.

The Browns beat the Bengals thanks to a touchdown pass from quarterback Baker Mayfield to wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones from 24 yards out with 11 seconds left in regulation time. That touchdown pass came on a second and 10.

Mayfield finished the Sunday game against the Bengals having completed 22 of his 28 total pass attempts for 297 yards with five touchdowns and an interception. His other four touchdown passes in the game went to tight ends Harrison Bryant and David Njoku and running back Kareem Hunt. Bryant had two of the five and ended with four receptions for 56 yards. Wide receiver Rashard Higgins led the Browns in receiving on Sunday with six receptions for 110 yards.

As for the Browns running game on Sunday, Hunt led the way with 76 yards on 18 carries. The Browns finished with just 82 net yards rushing against the Bengals defense. Mayfield also wasn’t sacked by the Bengals defense.

Defensively for the Browns in their road win, safety Ronnie Harrison led the team in total tackles with nine with one being a sack of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Burrow was sacked four times by the Browns defense on Sunday and defensive end Myles Garrett was credited with two of them. Browns linebacker B. J. Goodson intercepted Burrow on Sunday as well and the Bengals quarterback also fumbled the football away once.

For Burrow, he ended Sunday having completed 35 of his 47 total pass attempts in the game for 406 yards with three touchdowns and the one interception. His three touchdown passes went to wide receivers Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins and running back Giovani Bernard. Burrow also had a rushing touchdown early in Sunday’s game.

Boyd led the Bengals in receiving on Sunday with 11 receptions for 101 yards and a score. Bernard led Cincinnati in rushing with 37 yards on 13 total carries.

Defensively for the Bengals in their Sunday home loss to the Browns, safety Von Bell led the team in total tackles with eight. Cornerback Darius Phillips gad the team’s only interception in the game.

The Bengals took a 34-31 lead with 1:06 left in the game when Burrow connected with Bernard for his third touchdown pass of the game. The Browns offense, however, drove 75 yards for the winning touchdown in just 55 seconds.

With the win, the Browns will enter Week 8 with a 5-2 record, and they’ll start getting ready to host the 3-3 Las Vega Raiders next Sunday in Cleveland. As for the Bengals, who are now 1-5-1 entering Week 8, they will host the Titans next Sunday.

As for the Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, who were on their bye in Week 7, those two teams will play next Sunday at M&T Stadium in Baltimore. That game will be the early featured game on CBS. The Ravens enter that game with a 5-1 record and in second place in the AFC North.