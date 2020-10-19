AFC North Week 6 Recap: Steelers, Ravens Continue Winning Ways

Week 6 for the teams in the AFC North ended early on Sunday with two of the four teams in the division being victorious. Those two teams were the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens.

The Steelers took care of one AFC North team on Sunday in the Cleveland Browns as the beat them handily 38-7 at Heinz Field.

As for the Ravens, they beat the Philadelphia Eagles on the road Sunday 30-28.

In the Ravens win over the Eagles, quarterback Lamar Jackson was 16 of 27 passing for 186 yards and a touchdown. Jackson also rushed for another 108 yards and a touchdown on nine attempts. His lone touchdown pass on Sunday went to tight end Nick Boyle in the first quarter and from 7 yards out.

Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown led the team in receiving on Sunday as he registered four catches for 57 yards against the Eagles on six total targets. Running back Gus Edwards scored the Ravens other touchdown on Sunday from 7 yards out and late in the first quarter.

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker chipped in three field goals in Sunday’s win with his longest being 55 yards with 10:01 left in the fourth quarter,

The Ravens defense registered six sacks of Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz on Sunday with defensive end Calais Campbell having three of them. Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey led the team in total tackle with eight and he also had one the team’s six sacks. of Wentz, who finished the game having completed 21 of his 40 total pass attempts for 213 yards and two touchdowns.

The Eagles offense did manage to register 194 total net yards rushing against the Ravens on Sunday with running back Miles Sanders having 118 of them. The Eagles offense, however, only managed to convert 3 of their 12 total third downs on Sunday against the Ravens defense.

The other AFC North team in action in Week 6, the Cincinnati Bengals, lost 31-27 on the road Sunday to the Indianapolis Colts and they blew a 17-0 lead in that game.

In the Bengals loss, rookie quarterback Joe Burrow completed 25 of his 39 total pass attempts for 313 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. He was sacked twice by the Colts defense on Sunday and rushed for a touchdown in the first quarter.

Bengals rookie Tee Higgins led the team in receiving yards Sunday with 125 on six reception. Running back Joe Mixon led the Bengals in rushing on Sunday with 54 yards on 18 total carries. He also had one of the Bengals three touchdowns on Sunday. Kicker Randy Bullock chipped in two field goals in the loss.

Defensively for the Bengals on Sunday, safety Vonn Bell led the team in total tackles with nine. Fellow Bengals safety Jessie Bates III had the team’s only interception on Sunday and defensive tackle Xavier Williams had the only sack against the Colts.

While the Bengals defense only allowed 59 net yards rushing on Sunday, the unit allowed Colts quarterback Philip Rivers to complete 29 of his 44 total pass attempts in the contest for 371 yards and three touchdowns.

In Week 7 AFC North action, the 5-0 Steelers will play the 5-0 Tennessee Titans on the road next Sunday. The 1-4-1 Bengal’s will host the 4-2 Browns next Sunday while the Ravens will be on their bye next week.