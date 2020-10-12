AFC North Week 5 Recap: Steelers, Ravens, Browns All Victorious

Week 5 for the teams in the AFC North has ended with three of the four teams in the division being victorious on Sunday.

In addition to the Pittsburgh Steelers beating the Philadelphia Eagles at home on Sunday to move to 4-0 on the season, the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns also won as well. The Ravens win, however, came at the expense of the fourth AFC North team, the Cincinnati Bengals.

In the Ravens 27-3 home win over the Bengals, quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 19 of his 37 total pass attempts for two touchdowns and an interception. Jackson also rushed twice in the win for 3 yards. His two touchdown passes went wide receiver Marquise Brown and tight end Mark Andrews and both in the first half.

Brown led the Ravens in receiving on Sunday with 6 receptions for 77 yards and a score while running back Mark Ingram led Baltimore in rushing with 57 yards on 11 carries. The Ravens managed 161 yards rushing against the Bengals defense

Ravens rookie linebacker Patrick Queen led the defense in total tackles with 9 and not only did he have one of the team’s 7 sacks on Sunday, he also returned a fourth quarter fumble 53 yards for a touchdown. Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters intercepted Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow during the game as Baltimore took the football sway from Cincinnati three times on Sunday.

In the loss to the Ravens, Burrow managed to complete just 19 of his 30 total pass attempts for 183 yards with an interception. Bengals rookie wide receiver Tee Higgins led the team in receiving against the Ravens with 4 receptions for 62 yards. Bengals running back Joe Mixon managed just 59 yards on 24 total carries in the loss

Bengals linebacker Josh Bynes led his team in total tackles on Sunday and defensive end Carlos Dunlap had the only sack. The Bengals only points on Sunday from kicker Randy Bullock, who kicked a 38-yard field goal with 32-seconsdds left in the game.

The Browns won their Week 5 home against the Indianapolis Colts 32-23. In the win, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 21 of his 37 total pass attempts in the game for 247 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. His two touchdown passes went to running back Kareem Hunt and wide receiver Rashard Higgins and both came in the first half.

Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry had 4 receptions for 88 yards in the Sunday win while fellow wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. chipped in 5 receptions for 58 yards. Hunt led the Browns in rushing on Sunday with 72 yards on 20 total carries.

Browns kicker Cody Parkey had three field goals on Sunday and made all three of his extra point attempts as well.

Defensively for the Browns on Sunday, linebacker B. J. Goodson led the team in total tackles with 9 and defensive end Myles Garrett registered the lone sack of Colts quarterback Philip Rivers during the game.

Browns safeties Ronnie Harrison and Sheldrick Redwine each managed to intercept Rivers on Sunday with the former returning his 47 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter. The browns defense was also credited with a safety on Sunday when Rovers was penalized for intentional grounding while in the end zone early in the fourth quarter.

Rivers finished the game having completed 21 of his 33 total pass attempts for 243 yards with no touchdowns and the two interceptions. One of the Colts two touchdowns scored on Sunday came from cornerback Isaiah Rodgers and on a 101-yard kickoff return with 12:00 left in the third quarter.

The Steelers will exit Week 5 as the AFC North leaders and they’ll host the 3-1 Browns next Sunday at Heinz Field. As for the 4-1 Ravens, they’ll play the Eagles on the road next Sunday. The last place Bengals will take their 1-3-1 on the road in Week 6 and play the Colts.