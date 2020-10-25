2020 Week 7 Steelers Vs Titans Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The clash of the undefeated teams is just an hour from kickoff in Nashville, Tennessee – just a few miles down the road from me on a cold fall afternoon. The Pittsburgh Steelers have a chance to leave the stadium at 6-0 today. Let that sink in, as this time last year they were 2-4 without an answer at the quarterback position, waiting until week 12 to get their sixth tally in the win column.

This will only be the 5th matchup in league history where two undefeated teams faceoff in week 7 or later. The winner of the last four such matchups went on to the Super Bowl.

Steelers vs. Titans (since coming to Tennessee) all time record: 9-13-0

Steelers vs. Titans (away): 3-8-0

Last match result: 40-17 Steelers (2017)

Notable offseason additions: OLB Vic Beasley, OLB Jadeveon Clowney

Notable draft picks: OT Isaiah Wilson, RB Darrynton Evans

Steelers Inactive Players:

FB Derek Watt

CB Mike Hilton

QB Joshua Dobbs

DL Carlos Davis

TE Zach Gentry

G Derwin Gray

DE Isaiah Buggs

Titans Inactive Players:

OLB Derick Roberson

LB David Long Jr

OT Isaiah Wilson

DT Matt Dickerson

DB Joshua Kalu

OL Daniel Munyer

Ben Roethlisberger and the offense starting out the game for the second week in a row. Is this the week they break the opening drive touchdown drought?

On the first play of the drive, Ben’s ball was tipped at the line of scrimmage and fell incomplete. On 2nd down Ben pass complete to Juju Smith-Schuster who found the soft spot of the zone in the middle of the field. 3rd and short, Ben to Diontae Johnson on the left sideline for the first down.

The Steelers are on the Titans side of the field, but a holding flag on Chukwuma Okorafor brings them back to about the 50. 2nd and 16, Ben tossed a screen to Vance McDonald who only picked up 5. 3rd and long and a short pass to Diontae Johnson turns into a first down! Vance McDonald blocking upfield for him.

Diontae Johnson coughed the ball up in the red zone, but James Conner jumped on it immediately. Conner got the carry on the next play. He had a nice spin move followed by a stiff arm to take the Steelers to about the 10 yard line. Eric Ebron caught the pass and nearly picked up the first down. 3rd and 1 from the 3 yard line.

Benny Snell in for the carry and picked up just enough for the first down. 1st and goal from the 1. Ben Roethlisberger hit James Conner for the touchdown in the flats, but Chukwuma Okorafor got called for a facemask, bringing the Steelers back to the 15 yard line. The 23 game opening drive touchdown drought was nearly broken.

Ben was nearly sacked on 1st down, but tossed the ball off to Eric Ebron. The next play to Diontae Johnson for the touchdown. Ben threaded the needle. Wow! Another bad streak has ended. 7-0 Steelers.

How does Ben do this stuff?

The Titans opening drive was short lived, as multiple penalties put them in a tough spot and the Steelers did what they do best. They stopped the run and put a ton of pressure on the quarterback. Steelers have the ball back with decent field position up 7-0.

The Steelers find found themselves with a 3rd and 14 after a couple of failed plays, but Ben Roethlisberger delivered a deep strike to Eric Ebron for the first down and more. The Steelers 3rd down success is continuing.

Harold Landry III limped off the field for the Titans. The Steelers had 3rd and short, but converted with a 3 yard run up the middle by James Conner.

At the end of the first quarter, the Steelers lead 7-0 with the ball around midfield. Ben Roethlisberger to Diontae Johnson on first down, it bounced off his hands and was an interceptable ball, but it fell incomplete. Chase Claypool on a jet sweep on the next play, but Claypool fumbled. He was able to recover his own fumble and the play went for a loss of 1.

On 3rd and long, Ben Roethlisberger connected with Juju Smith-Schuster for another first down. The Steelers down around the 10 yard line of the Titans. James Conner nearly took it in for a touchdown, but barely stepped out of bounds. 2nd and 1 on the 3 yard line. James Conner up the middle to convert for the 1st down. A fresh set of downs with only 1 yard to pickup.

Ben Roethlisberger to James Conner in the flats. Would have been a touchdown, but Conner could not secure the reception.

The Steelers ran a power run to the left side of the line. Henry Mondeaux in at fullback. Mondeaux had an excellent block taking out 2 defenders as Benny Snell walked into the end zone. 14-0 Steelers.

Steelers offense: 11 first downs

7-7 on 3rd down

2-2 in red zone

Derrick Henry got going on this Titans drive as they are in Steelers territory. Ryan Tannehill passed deep into triple coverage. The ball ricocheted twice off and was received by Adam Humphries. A lucky break for the Titans as they enter the red zone.

Ryan Tannehill kept the ball and scrambled up the middle. Vince Williams delivered a huge hit to him that jarred the ball free, but no recovery. Tannehill connected with Corey Davis in the end zone for a touchdown. 14-7 Steelers.