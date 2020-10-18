2020 Week 6 Steelers Vs Browns Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The 4-0 Pittsburgh Steelers will be hosting the 4-1 Cleveland Browns in one of the more meaningful matchups between the two teams in recent memory. The Browns offense has consistently produced points on opposing defenses this year including an impressive 32 point performance against the stingy Indianapolis Colts defense.
Ben Roethlisberger is off to a hot start this season including 10 touchdowns to 1 interception. He will be facing a familiar opponent as his all time record against the Browns is 25-3-1, including a perfect 15-0 at home.
Steelers vs. Browns all time record: 76-59-1
Steelers vs. Browns (at home): 48-21-0
Last match result: 20-13 Steelers (2019)
Notable offseason addition: DT Sheldon Richardson
Notable draft picks: OT Jedrick Wills, S Grant Delpit, DL Jordan Elliot, WR Donovan Peoples-Jones
Steelers Inactive Players:
WR Diontae Johnson
G David DeCastro
ILB Ulysees Gilbert III
QB Joshua Dobbs
DL Carlos Davis
TE Zach Gentry
Browns Inactive Players:
S Karl Joseph
S Ronnie Harrison
LB Jacob Phillips
G Wyatt Teller
DE Joe Jackson
DE Vincent Taylor
Baker Mayfield is active for the game, but the Browns still have to be cautious.
With Baker dealing with chest/rib injury, HC Kevin Stefanski challenged his offensive line to keep him protected. He also challenged himself to adjust play calling to keep him from getting hit. #browns #Steelers @NFLonCBS #NFL
— Tracy Wolfson (@tracywolfson) October 18, 2020
Nantz, Romo, and Wolfson calling the game today. Great crew!
"This is a strength-on-strength game. You have a dominant offensive line that everyone's starting to realize in Cleveland and you have a dominant front seven in Pittsburgh. I think this is one of those great games you're going to say, 'Which big guys win?'" – @tonyromo pic.twitter.com/cvvOpy97bT
— NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) October 18, 2020
