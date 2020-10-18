2020 Week 6 Steelers Vs Browns Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The 4-0 Pittsburgh Steelers will be hosting the 4-1 Cleveland Browns in one of the more meaningful matchups between the two teams in recent memory. The Browns offense has consistently produced points on opposing defenses this year including an impressive 32 point performance against the stingy Indianapolis Colts defense.

Ben Roethlisberger is off to a hot start this season including 10 touchdowns to 1 interception. He will be facing a familiar opponent as his all time record against the Browns is 25-3-1, including a perfect 15-0 at home.

Steelers vs. Browns all time record: 76-59-1

Steelers vs. Browns (at home): 48-21-0

Last match result: 20-13 Steelers (2019)

Notable offseason addition: DT Sheldon Richardson

Notable draft picks: OT Jedrick Wills, S Grant Delpit, DL Jordan Elliot, WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

Steelers Inactive Players:

WR Diontae Johnson

G David DeCastro

ILB Ulysees Gilbert III

QB Joshua Dobbs

DL Carlos Davis

TE Zach Gentry

Browns Inactive Players:

S Karl Joseph

S Ronnie Harrison

LB Jacob Phillips

G Wyatt Teller

DE Joe Jackson

DE Vincent Taylor

Things are heating up in the AFC North kitchen 🔥 Watch the @Browns vs. @steelers at 1 PM ET on CBS. pic.twitter.com/mgjm2Ars4C — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) October 18, 2020

Baker Mayfield is active for the game, but the Browns still have to be cautious.

With Baker dealing with chest/rib injury, HC Kevin Stefanski challenged his offensive line to keep him protected. He also challenged himself to adjust play calling to keep him from getting hit. #browns #Steelers @NFLonCBS #NFL — Tracy Wolfson (@tracywolfson) October 18, 2020

Nantz, Romo, and Wolfson calling the game today. Great crew!