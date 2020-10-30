2020 South Side Questions: Is Jerald Hawkins Finally Establishing Himself As An NFL Player?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are now into the regular season, following the most unique offseason in the NFL since at least World War II. While it didn’t involve a player lockout, teams still did not have physical access to their players, though they were at least able to meet with them virtually.

Question: Is Jerald Hawkins finally establishing himself as an NFL player?

Jerald Hawkins had plenty of talent coming out of LSU in 2016, but injuries played a major role in his struggles to establish himself. He spent his rookie year on injured reserve, after all, after suffering a shoulder injury during training camp. He suffered a torn quad in OTAs in 2018.

Thus, as a result, we really only have one season to go on, that of 2017. Due to injuries, he suited up as a backup tackle at times that year, and eventually, he would be used as a tackle-eligible. He saw 48 snaps in that role over five games.

Due to an abundance of talent at tackle last year, Hawkins ended up being traded, sent to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he would log three snaps in one game last year with Tampa Bay. Training camp observations indicated that he had struggled to make it back from his quad injury.

Hawkins founds himself on the Houston Texans’ practice squad to begin the 2020 season, and after Zach Banner went down in the opener this year, the Steelers signed him, bringing him in to serve as the backup tackle, and in short order they got him on the field as the tackle-eligible again.

So far this year, he’s logged 41 snaps this season, even rather briefly filling in at right tackle on Sunday. The difference between his play in 2017 and this year is that he has had more highlights and played more consistently.

But what about the future? Is he going to be in their plans in 2021? Can he serve as a legitimate backup tackle? Can he salvage his career as a quality offensive lineman, even if he doesn’t ever emerge as a starter?