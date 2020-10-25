2020 NFL Week 7 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag. If you sign up for a new account now and use the promo code TERRIBLE, they will match your initial deposit dollar for dollar from $100 up to $1000. MyBookie.ag. NEW PLAYERS GET UP TO $1,000 IN FREE PLAY TODAY!!
|Week 7 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles 8:20 PM ET (THU)
|Eagles -4.5
|Eagles -4.5
|Eagles -4.5
|Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bengals +3.5
|Browns -3.5
|Browns -3.5
|Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Pick’em
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Detroit Lions at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Falcons -2.5
|Falcons -2.5
|Falcons -2.5
|Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Saints -7
|Saints -7
|Panthers +7
|Buffalo Bills at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jets +12.5
|Bills -12.5
|Bills -12.5
|Green Bay Packers at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Texans +4
|Packers -4
|Packers -4
|San Francisco 49ers at New England Patriots 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Patriots
|Patriots -2
|Patriots -2
|Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Broncos +10
|Chiefs -10
|Chiefs -10
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Chargers -7.5
|Chargers -7.5
|Jaguars +7.5
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Las Vegas Raiders 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Raiders +4.5
|Raiders +4.5
|Buccaneers -4.5
|Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals 5:00 PM ET (MON)
|Cardinals +3.5
|Seahawks -3.5
|Seahawks -3.5
|Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Rams -6
|Rams -6
|Bears +6
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Titans -1
|Steelers +1
|Steelers +1
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 22-20
|Steelers 31-17
|Week 6 Results
|5-9
|6-8
|2020 Results
|43-45-2
|44-44-2