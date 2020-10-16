2020 NFL Week 6: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday to yinz and welcome to Week 6 of the 2020 regular season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers obviously have a big game on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns and we look forward to covering it from top to bottom as usual.

As usual, we have five questions and a tiebreaker for yinz to answer ahead of the Steelers game on Sunday and there is money to be won for doing just that. Below the weekly five questions is a recap of the Week 5 questions along with the declared winner from our very own David Orochena (@subBurgher).

Make sure you continue to check the site on a regular basis leading up to Sunday’s game as we have a lot more content coming for all to read. It’s going to be a busy and exciting weekend.

Thank you to all who continue to support the site regularly. It’s been a great start to the 2020 season for us on Steelers Depot and we do not take that for granted.

Have a blessed and safe weekend! Peace and love, peace and love!

Go Steelers!

1 – Over/under 60 yards rushing for Browns running back Kareem Hunt on Sunday against the Steelers?

2 – Will Steelers tackle Alejandro Villanueva surrender a sack on Sunday against the Browns? (Alex Kozora will decide blame)

3 – Name the Steelers player who have the longest play from scrimmage on Sunday against the Browns?

4 – What’s going to happen on Sunday with the Steelers versus the Browns?

a) Steelers score under 27.5 points and fail to score a TD on opening offensive possession

b) Steelers score over 27.5 points and fail to score a TD on opening offensive possession

c) Steelers score under 27.5 points but score a TD on opening offensive possession

d) Steelers score over 27.5 points but score a TD on opening offensive possession

5 – Which player will have the most total yards from scrimmage on Sunday against the Browns?

a) Chase Claypool

b) JuJu Smith-Schuster

c) James Conner

Tiebreaker – Over/under 51.5 total points scored in Steelers versus Browns on Sunday?

Recap of 2020 NFL Week 5 Friday Night 5 Questions

Here is the recap for last week’s Friday Night Five Questions.

Question 1: Ben Roethlisberger threw 239 passing yards against the Philadelphia Eagles. Even if we added Chase Claypool’s 42-yard reception that officials erased with a bogus push off penalty, Ben would still be under 281.5 passing yards. Steelers Depot respondents did well on this question. 54.8% took the under and received a point for this question.

Question 2: Respondents named six different Steelers who they predicted would register the longest play from scrimmage against the Eagles. Chase Claypool (30.6%) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (29.0%) led the list. Respondents also named Diontae Johnson, James Washington, Anthony McFarland, and Eric Ebron. However, no one predicted Ray-Ray McCloud recording the longest offensive play with is 58-yard scamper around the right end. The Steelers now have two players with runs of 50 yards or more with Ray-Ray and James Conner earlier this season. The last time a Steelers player ran for more than 50 yards was 2016 when Darrius Heyward-Bey’s ran for 60-yards on a rush.

Question 3: Ray-Ray McCloud ran 58 yards but did not score a touchdown as he was tackled at the five-yard line. 48.4% received a point by answering false to this question.

Question 4: Steelers Depot asked who would have the most total yards from scrimmage from a list of three players. Anthony McFarland gained six yards on three carries. Vance McDonald caught one pass for four yards. James Washington caught three passes for 25 yards. 62.9% of respondents picked Washington and picked up a point.

Question 5: The fifth question presented four scenarios for respondents to consider. 32.3% correctly predicted that the Steelers would score 30 points and fail to score a touchdown on their opening offensive possession. The Steelers punted on their first possession but did score a TD on their second drive.

Tiebreaker: The Steelers-Eagles game opened with a 47 over/under for total points but was down to 44.5 by game time. Steelers Depot respondent’s median response was 47. Solsunforge came the closest by predicting the Eagles and Steelers combining to score 59 points. The 67 total points in this game exceeded everyone’s expectations. However, the tiebreaker did not come into play this week as we had a clear winner after scoring the five questions.

No one hit the five-point weekly bonus this week. Ray-Ray McCloud eliminated that possibility (see Q2).

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Ben O/U 281.5 passing yards Steeler with longest off. play Longest play results in TD Player with most total yards Steelers score 30 and/or TD 1st drive SD Consensus UNDER CLAYPOOL TRUE WASHINGTON <30/No TD Correct Answers UNDER RAY-RAY FALSE WASHINGTON >30/No TD

Paul Brannigan got four of five questions correct. He just missed question two like everyone else. Kudos! Contact me so I can transfer your winnings via PayPal. My twitter is @subBurgher.

Don2727 did not win the pot this week but scored enough points to remain in first place. This week six new names appear on the leaderboard while two drop off. Answering every week increases your opportunity to win the $25 weekly prize plus you accumulate more points for the end of season contest.

2020 Regular Season leaderboard after week 5

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE Don2727 19 1st Beaver Falls Hosiery 18 2nd pittfan 17 3rd (tie) +1 IC in Cincy 17 3rd (tie) +1 Steven Small 17 3rd (tie) +1 ManRayX 16 6th (tie) -3 hoptown 16 6th (tie) -2 Stone Age Tone 16 6th (tie) -2 Douglas Prostorog 16 6th (tie) -2 Jason W 16 6th (tie) -2 RMSteeler 16 6th (tie) +9 Greg Payne 16 6th (tie) +9 B&G 16 6th (tie) +9 Ted Webb 15 14th (tie) -10 Jeff McNeil 15 14th (tie) -10 Ratsotex 15 14th (tie) -10 PittShawnC 15 14th (tie) -10 PaeperCup 15 14th (tie) +1 Jesse Logue 15 14th (tie) +1 DirtDawg1964 15 14th (tie) +1 Doc Ellis D 15 14th (tie) +1 Hard Row 15 14th (tie) +1 *Keneyeam 15 14th (tie) +13 *Kdog 15 14th (tie) +13 *Andy N 15 14th (tie) +13 Chris92021 14 26th (tie) -11 Dave 14 26th (tie) -11 *Wes Lee 14 26th (tie) +1 *Steelers D 14 26th (tie) +1 *Buckeye Steel 14 26th (tie) +1

*New to leaderboard