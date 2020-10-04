2020 NFL Week 4 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag. If you sign up for a new account now and use the promo code TERRIBLE, they will match your initial deposit dollar for dollar from $100 up to $1000. MyBookie.ag. NEW PLAYERS GET UP TO $1,000 IN FREE PLAY TODAY!!
|Week 4 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Denver Broncos at New York Jets 8:20 PM ET (THUR)
|Jets -1
|Jets -1
|Broncos +1
|Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Panthers +3.5
|Panthers +3.5
|Cardinals -3.5
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bengals -3
|Jaguars +3
|Bengals -3
|Cleveland Browns at Dallas Cowboys 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Cowboys -5
|Cowboys -5
|Cowboys -5
|New Orleans Saints at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Lions +4.5
|Saints -4.5
|Saints -4.5
|Minnesota Vikings at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Texans -4
|Vikings +4
|Texans -4
|Seattle Seahawks at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Dolphins +6
|Seahawks -6
|Seahawks -6
|Los Angeles Chargers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Buccaneers -7.5
|Buccaneers -7.5
|Chargers +7.5
|Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Washington +14
|Washington +14
|Ravens -14
|New York Giants at Los Angeles Rams 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Rams -13.5
|Rams -13.5
|Giants +13.5
|Indianapolis Colts at Chicago Bears 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Bears +2.5
|Colts -2.5
|Bears +2.5
|Buffalo Bills at Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Raiders +3.5
|Bills -3.5
|Raiders +3.5
|Philadelphia Eagles at San Francisco 49ers 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|49ers -7
|49ers -7
|49ers -7
|New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs 7:05 PM ET (MON)
|Chiefs -6.5
|Patriots +6.5
|Patriots +6.5
|Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers 8:50 PM ET (MON)
|Packers -7.5
|Packers -7.5
|Falcons +7.5
|Week 3 Results
|9-7
|6-10
|2020 Results
|24-23-1
|23-24-1