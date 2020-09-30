WR Diontae Johnson Might Benefit Most From Steelers-Titans Game Postponement

The Pittsburgh Steelers Week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans won’t be played on Sunday and while it’s looking more and more like the contest might be played on Monday, that potential extra day still might not be enough time for fullback Derek Watt and safety Marcus Allen to get healthy enough to participate in it.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin met the media again on Wednesday to discuss the postponement of Sunday’s game against the Titans and during his session he was asked if the delay of the game could potentially help the chances of Watt and Allen to ultimately play in it.
“I don’t know the answer to that,” Tomlin said. “I hadn’t pondered that. We do meet with the docs today after practice as regularly scheduled and so I’ll be provided some information in that regard.”
It’s hard to imagine that one extra day would make a difference for Watt and Allen as Tomlin termed both very doubtful for the game against the Titans on Tuesday. Watt suffered a hamstring injury in the first half of Sunday’s home game against the Houston Texans while Allen is now dealing with plantar fasciitis since playing in that contest.
While Watt and Allen are still very unlikely to play against the Titans on Monday, perhaps the extra day of rest will allow wide receiver Diontae Johnson to be cleared to play in that game. Johnson, who suffered a concussion in the first half of the Sunday game against the Texans, was still in protocol on Tuesday when Tomlin addressed the media. He’s likely still in protocol as of Wednesday evening. Tomlin did not address Johnson’s status on Wednesday, however.
The Steelers first injury report for Week 4 has been pushed back to Thursday so perhaps Johnson will be able to at least practice on a limited basis during that day’s session. Barring any setbacks the remainder of the week, there’s probably a good chance Johnson will be cleared to play by Sunday evening.
Should, however, Johnson be unable to play against the Titans, the Steelers might consider promoting wide receiver Deon Cain from the practice squad to dress in his place.