Watch: The Depot 180 – September 8th – Episode 55

Episode 55 – September 8th, 2020

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick 3 minute update.

Football is back in just two days! The 53 man roster and practice squad were announced and I talk about some of the surprise cuts and keeps in 2020. I also discuss David DeCastro being out for week 1 and Cameron Heyward being extended making him a Steeler for life.

