Watch: The Depot 180 – September 29th – Episode 61

Episode 61 – September 29th, 2020

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick 3 minute update.

The Steelers came away from week 3 with yet another victory. I discuss the injuries and storylines from that games against the Texans. I also talk about the big covid news coming out of Tennessee and how it could impact the Steelers.

