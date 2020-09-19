Watch: The Depot 180 – September 18th – Episode 58

Episode 58 – September 18th, 2020

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick 3 minute update.

The Steelers week two bout (and home opener) against the Denver Broncos is just a few days away. Today I discuss some injury updates for both teams. I also talk about some former Steelers draftees that were re-signed to the team to provide depth for injuries. Stay tuned to the end for one of the single most interesting stats I found from the Steelers week 1 performance.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad free version