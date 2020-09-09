Watch: Ryan Shazier Announces His Retirement

Ryan Shazier has officially announced his retirement from the NFL, he posted in a video sent out on social media Wednesday morning. Here’s the two-minute video he tweeted out.

“I am here to let the world know I am officially retiring from the game I love so much,” he said in his video. “It’s been over a thousand days since I got hurt on the field. To lose the game in a way I never envisioned has not been easy. When you play the game of football the way I did, you convince yourself you’re Superman. But then, the moment I got hurt, I stopped being Superman.”

Shazier was having a fantastic NFL career until suffering a spinal injury against the Cincinnati Bengals in December of 2017. That left him paralyzed with some doctors telling him he’d never walk on. Shazier proved them wrong, learning to walk again and has been able to lead a normal life. Since his injury, he’s served as a mentor, coach, and scout within the organization.

Shazier wasn’t at training camp this season. Mike Tomlin said that was Shazier’s decision as he planned for his next steps in life, the first hint of Shazier’s decision to officially retire from the NFL.

“I am going to step away from the game for awhile and see what else life has to offer. I know football will always be here if I need it. But right now, I’m excited to explore some new challenges and paths. You’ll be hearing from me real soon about all the things I’ve been doing.”

Later in the video, Shazier recounted a moment where Mike Tomlin, Kevin Colbert, and Art Rooney came to check on Shazier during one of his rehab workouts. He then thanked the city of Pittsburgh for their support.

“I needed your strength and your spirit and you gave it to me.”

A first round pick by the Steelers in 2014, Shazier ends his career with 299 tackles, 24 for a loss, seven sacks, seven interceptions, and seven forced fumbles. He was a two-time Pro Bowler, one of the most athletic linebackers in football, and dynamic playmaker for Pittsburgh’s defense.