Tomlin Says Steelers Evaluating Candidates To Be Team’s Starting Kick Returner

We know Diontae Johnson will be the Steelers’ punt returner this season. Who will return kicks? Stay tuned. Speaking with reporters after practice Thursday, Tomlin said the team has a few candidates they’re still evaluating.

“We like our candidates in the kick return game,” Tomlin said in a Zoom Q&A.. “We’ll continue to work those guys. And we’ll identify a guy I’m sure before kickoff next week.”

Inspiring stuff.

Those candidates are led by a big three: Ryan Switzer, Anthony McFarland, and Kerrith Whyte Jr. Switzer and Whyte Jr. offer NFL experience. Switzer averaged just over 18 yards per return last year. Whyte wasn’t much better at just under 19.

McFarland has just one collegiate kick return, though he brought it back 40 yards, but don’t mistake his lack of involvement there wasn’t for inability. McFarland was Maryland’s #1 running back, making the team weary of also using him in the kick return game, and backup Javon Leake was an excellent return man for the Terps. McFarland has the skillset to be an asset on that unit. If he can earn the coaches trust, more difficult to do in a year without a preseason, he could get the starting nod.

If history is any indication, there will be a new face in the kick return game. Just as there’s been every year since 1994. One of the most depressing “stats of the weird” I can offer, here’s a list of the Steelers’ leading kick returner year-year-year since then. A different name every single season.

2019 – Kerrith Whyte Jr.

2018 – Ryan Switzer

2017 – JuJu Smith-Schuster/Martavis Bryant

2016 – Fitzgerald Toussaint

2015 – Dri Archer

2014 – Markus Wheaton

2013 – Felix Jones

2012 – Chris Rainey

2011 – Antonio Brown

2010 – Emmanuel Sanders

2009 – Stefan Logan

2008 – Gary Russell

2007 – Allen Rossum

2006 – Najeh Davenport

2005 – Quincy Morgan

2004 – Ricardo Colclough

2003 – Ike Taylor

2002 – Antwaan Randle El/Lee Mays

2001 – Troy Edwards

2000 – Hank Poteat

1999 – Richard Huntley

1998 – David Dunn

1997 – Will Blackwell

1996 – Jahine Arnold

1995 – Ernie Mills

1994 – Charles Johnson

You have to go back to Rod Woodson in 1992 and 1993 to find the same return man used in consecutive years. It’s one in a long list of reasons why the kick return game has struggled so much in recent years. No consistency in personnel. Though on the other hand, their struggles suggest new faces need to be added and McFarland seems like a much-needed spark to that unit.