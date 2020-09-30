The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Titans Status, Injuries, Tomlin Tuesday, Texans All-22, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 23 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans and if and when it will be played due to recent COVID-related issues. We get more definitive updates on this topic later in the show as well. We talk about completive balance issues related to this Week 4 game and more in this first potion of the show.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomin talked to the media late on Tuesday so we go over what all he had to say that was important and that includes us talking about the injury updates on a few players he provided. We discuss how a few inured players might alter the team’s Week 4 gameday roster against the Titans and also review the four protected practice squad players this week.

Alex and I have now finished our looks at the all-22 tape from the Steelers Week 3 game against the Houston Texans so we go over our findings on both sides of the football. There is quite a bit covered in this segment,

After getting the breaking news on the Steelers-Titans game, Alex and I close out this show by answering a few emails we received from listeners.

