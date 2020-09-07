The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Roster Cuts, Practice Squad, Transactions, Heyward Contract, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 13 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Monday show, which was recorded late Sunday night, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the roster cuts that were made on Saturday and the initial 53-man roster that was set.

The first portion of this podcast Alex and I talk quite a bit about wide receiver Ryan Switzer and defensive tackle Daniel McCullers both being cut on Saturday.

Alex and I talk about the few players that surprisingly made the initial 53-man roster and then get into talking about the team adding two former players, quarterback Joshua Dobbs and safety Sean Davis, to the team on Sunday. We also discuss the know practice squad members to date.

Alex and I tie up a lot of other Steelers news that happened since Friday and that includes up discussing the guard David DeCastro having his contract restructured. At the end of this podcast, which was recorded late Sunday night, Alex and I cover the breaking news that defensive tackle Cameron Heyward signed a contract extension Sunday night.

We also go over the updated list of Steelers free agents as Sunday came to a close and wonder if the team will have a new punter soon.

We close out this Monday podcast episode by answering several more emails we’ve received from listeners.

