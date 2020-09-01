Season 11, Episode 11 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Tuesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the most recent transactions made by the Pittsburgh Steelers in addition to talking about the team’s injury report following Monday’s practice.

Alex and I go over the several press conferences that have taken place since Friday and make sure to hit all of the main talking points that were notable to us.

We briefly discuss some of the footage from the Steelers Friday night training camp practice that took place at Heinz Field. We also discuss several of the top members of the Steelers 2020 draft class and the potential contributions each will might make as rookies as the team winds down their training camp.

Alex and I both recently released updated 53-man roster predictions for the Steelers so we review both during the back end of this show.

We close out this Tuesday podcast episode by answering several more emails we’ve received from listeners.

Thanks for listening and don’t forget to call or email with questions or comments and please pass us along to your friends!

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers News, Injury Report, Presser Comments, 53-Man Rosters, Listener Emails & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2020-sep-1-episode-1317

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your iPod or mp3 player and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast[[AT]]gmail.com and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 11 of Season 11 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n