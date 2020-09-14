The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Injury Report, Giants Game Preview, 2020 Predictions, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 16 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the final injury report released by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday and what it means fir the team’s Monday night game against the New York Giants.

Alex and I attempt to predict the Steelers inactive list for the Monday night game based on what we think may or may not happen Monday afternoon. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had a lot to say during his weekly television show so Alex and I recap his main talking points.

Alex and I then move on to do our full preview of the Steelers Monday night game against the New York Giants and that stats with us welcoming John Schmeelk of giants.com to show. John helps us preview the Monday night game between the Steelers and Giants from several angles, We talk offense and defense for both teams and much, much more. John even gives us his final score prediction to close out his interview. Please follow him on Twitter at @Schmeelk and read his work and listen to his podcast on giants.com.

Alex and I come out of that interview and provide more of our own analysis on the Monday night game. We then get Alex’s 2020 prediction for the Steelers.

We close this show out by picking the game against the spread and that includes us giving our final score guesses.

We close out this Monday podcast episode by answering several more emails we’ve received from listeners.

