The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Broncos Recap, Position Groups, Week 2 Recap, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 19 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday home win against the Denver Broncos.

Alex and I first discuss the Steelers pregame news and that includes us reviewing the team’s Week 2 inactive list. We also discuss the one practice squad move that was made by the team on Saturday. We then go over the health of the Steelers entering Week 3.

A far as the Steelers Sunday game goes, Alex and I start by giving our overarching thoughts on the contest and how it was much closer than we expected it to be. We then move forward and do extensive breakdowns of the Steelers defensive and offensive play on Sunday in addition to recapping what all transpired on special teams.

Alex and I go over a few key penalties and turnovers from Sunday’s game as well as the touchdowns. We also make sure to recap the position groups on both sides of the football during this nearly two-hour-long show.

There were several good games on Sunday so Alex and I quickly recap what caught our eyes in Week 2 and what the Week 3 slate of games looks like.

We close out this Monday podcast episode by answering several more emails we’ve received from listeners.

