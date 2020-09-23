Texans Wednesday Injury Report Week 3: J.J. Watt, Five Others Listed As Limited Participants

The Houston Texans have now released their first injury report of Week 3 and the Wednesday offering shows that six players were limited in practice earlier in the day.

Listed as limited practice participants on Wednesday by the Texans were wide receiver Brandin Cooks (quad), fullback Cullen Gillaspia (concussion), running back Duke Johnson (ankle), linebacker Peter Kalambayi (hamstring), tackle Laremy Tunsil (elbow), and defensive end J.J. Watt (groin).

Of those six limited participant players, Johnson and Kalambayi were the only two that did not play this past Sunday in the Texans loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Texans tackle Tytus Howard (ankle) is also on the team’s Wednesday injury report and he is listed as a full participant. Howard is the Texans starting right tackle.

The Texans will play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Heinz Field. They enter that contest with a record of 0-2 having lost to the Kansas City Chiefs and Ravens to start the 2020 season.