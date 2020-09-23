Steelers Workout WR Cody White

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers tried out wide receiver Cody White, according to the NFL’s official transaction sheet.

This is the second time the team’s worked out White this summer. They also had a tryout with him on August 18th. He was not signed.

Undrafted out of Michigan State, he initially signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was waived with a non-football injury designation, picked up by the Giants in August, and then cut five days later.

At MSU, he caught 143 receptions for 1967 yards and 12 touchdowns. Declaring a year early, White caught 66 balls for over 900 yards in 2019, catching six touchdowns. He was also occasionally used as a punt returner though with minimal success. At the Combine, White ran a 4.66 in the 40 with a 35.5 inch vertical. He weighed in at 6’3/3, 217 pounds.

Tuesday is the typical tryout day in the NFL. The Steelers have also had some minor injuries at receiver. Diontae Johnson has been battling a toe injury while JuJu Smith-Schuster missed a day of practice last week. But this is a move likely to update the team’s rolodex should they need to sign someone because of a more serious injury.