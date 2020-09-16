Steelers Wednesday Injury Report Week Two: DeCastro, Several Others Fail To Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first injury report heading into Week 2’s game against the Denver Broncos. And it’s a lot longer than last week’s list.

Not practicing Wednesday for the Steelers include: QB Ben Roethlisberger (coaches decision), WR Diontae Johnson (toe), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), RB James Conner (ankle), OC Maurkice Pouncey (coaches decision), OG Stefen Wisniewski (chest), OG David DeCastro (knee), OT Zach Banner (knee), OT Alejandro Villanueva (illness), and DE Stephon Tuitt (Achilles).

Wisniewski, Banner, and Conner were all hurt during Monday night’s win over the New York Giants. Banner said he will have surgery on Friday and likely revert to IR soon. During yesterday’s press conference, Mike Tomlin said he’ll “leave the light on” for Wisniewski and Conner. Both not practicing today isn’t a positive sign. Ditto for David DeCastro, who sat out the Week 1 opener.

The Steelers’ offensive line is in rough shape with five linemen sitting out today. If DeCastro and Wisniewski miss this Sunday’s game, rookie Kevin Dotson is likely to fill in at RG. Chukwuma Okorafor will replace Banner at RT.

Johnson has been on and off the injury report through the summer and may be dealing with a recurring injury. Fingers crossed Tuitt listed with an “Achilles” injury is less serious than it sounds on paper.

Pittsburgh will host the Denver Broncos Sunday at 1 PM.