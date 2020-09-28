Steelers Vs. Texans: Player Snap Counts And Analysis – Week 3

The initial snap counts from the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 3 Sunday afternoon home win against the Houston Texans are now in and they are listed below along with a few observations from each position group. As usual, we will verify the counts during our weekly play charting.

Offensive linemen: The expected five starters played all 80 snaps on Sunday and that includes third-year tackle Chukwuma Okorafor, who made his fourth career start. Tackle Jerald Hawkins (15) also saw double-digit plays on offense on Sunday as an eligible lineman lined up as a tight end.

Wide receivers: Diontae Johnson (19) left early with a concussion so JuJu Smith-Schuster (58), James Washington (49) and rookie Chase Claypool (61) all had to pick up the slack. Ray-Ray McCloud (3) played a little on offense against the Texans as well.

Running backs: James Conner (53) started and played most of the snaps. Benny Snell Jr. (15) logged the next-most playing time at this position group and Jaylen Samuels (6) was barely on the field. Fullback Derek Watt (7) was mostly limited to special teams work before leaving in the first half with a hamstring injury and rookie running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (10) finally saw playing time on Sunday and had seven total touches.

Tight ends: Eric Ebron (60) out-snapped Vance McDonald (41) for a third consecutive week while Zach Gentry (0) was once again an inactive.

Quarterbacks: Ben Roethlisberger (80) played the entire game against the Texans in his third game back from his 2019 elbow injury.

Defensive linemen: Starters Cameron Heyward (37) and Stephon Tuitt (33) both got their expected amount of work on Sunday at Heinz Field as did Tyson Alualu (23). Isaiah Buggs (4) and newcomer Chris Wormley (7) were both also worked into the defensive line rotation against the Texans.

Inside linebackers: Devin Bush (47) led the way and was on the field for every defensive snap against the Texans. Vince Williams played 33 defensive snaps while Robert Spillane (0) and Marcus Allen (0) both failed to see the field outside of playing quite a bit on special teams. Ulysees Gilbert III (0) was inactive on Sunday once again.

Outside linebackers: Starters T.J. Watt (39) and Bud Dupree (41) played the majority of defensive snaps against the Texans but did get some breathers from Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (6) and rookie Alex Highsmith (8).

Cornerbacks: Joe Haden and Steven Nelson played all 47 snaps in Week 3. Sub package cornerbacks Mike Hilton (37) and Cameron Sutton (14) played quite extensively as expected.

Safeties: Starters Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds played all 47 defensive snaps against the Texans. Sean Davis and Jordan Dangerfield only played on special teams in the contest.

Special teams: Highsmith (22), Adeniyi (20), Spillane (20) and Dangerfield (20) were the special teams snaps leaders against the Texans on Sunday.