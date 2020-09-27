Steelers Vs. Texans: Inactives For Week 3

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 3 Sunday home game against the Houston Texans and as expected, guard David DeCastro is back from the knee injury that resulted in him missing the team’s first two games of the 2020 season.
DeCastro will start at right guard for the Steelers on Sunday and him being active means that backup offensive lineman Derwin Gray, who was promoted to the 53-man roster ahead of the team’s Week 2 game, won’t be needed against the Texans. Gray is one of the Steelers five inactive players on Sunday.
The rest of the Steelers five inactives for Week 3 are all healthy scratches and the list of players includes quarterback Joshua Dobbs, defensive tackle Carlos Davis, linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III and tight end Zach Gentry. These four players have not been active for any games so far this season.
Steelers Inactive Players
OL Derwin Gray
QB Joshua Dobbs
ILB Ulysees Gilbert III
DL Carlos Davis
TE Zach Gentry
Texans Inactive Players
RB Duke Johnson
CB Cornell Armstrong
OLB Jonathan Greenard
ILB Peter Kalambayi
T Charlie Heck
DT Ross Blacklock