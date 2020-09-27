Steelers Vs. Texans: Inactives For Week 3

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 3 Sunday home game against the Houston Texans and as expected, guard David DeCastro is back from the knee injury that resulted in him missing the team’s first two games of the 2020 season.

DeCastro will start at right guard for the Steelers on Sunday and him being active means that backup offensive lineman Derwin Gray, who was promoted to the 53-man roster ahead of the team’s Week 2 game, won’t be needed against the Texans. Gray is one of the Steelers five inactive players on Sunday.

The rest of the Steelers five inactives for Week 3 are all healthy scratches and the list of players includes quarterback Joshua Dobbs, defensive tackle Carlos Davis, linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III and tight end Zach Gentry. These four players have not been active for any games so far this season.

Steelers Inactive Players

OL Derwin Gray

QB Joshua Dobbs

ILB Ulysees Gilbert III

DL Carlos Davis

TE Zach Gentry

Texans Inactive Players

RB Duke Johnson

CB Cornell Armstrong

OLB Jonathan Greenard

ILB Peter Kalambayi

T Charlie Heck

DT Ross Blacklock