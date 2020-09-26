Steelers Vs. Texans 2020 Week 3: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2020 Week 3

Houston Texans (0-2) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-0)

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: CBS

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analysis), Evan Washburn (analysis)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Rob King (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline), Missi Matthews (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers -4

Trends:

Houston are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games.

Houston are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games.

Houston are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games against Pittsburgh.

Houston are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games against Pittsburgh.

Houston are 1-4-1 ATS in their last 6 games on the road.

Houston are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Houston’s last 12 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Houston’s last 5 games played in September.

Houston are 3-11 SU in their last 14 games played in week 3.

Pittsburgh are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Pittsburgh’s last 10 games.

Pittsburgh are 9-4 SU in their last 13 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games against Houston.

Pittsburgh are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games at home.

Pittsburgh are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Pittsburgh are 11-2 SU in their last 13 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference South division.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games played in September.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games played in week 3.

Pittsburgh are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games played on a Sunday.

Texans Injuries

RB Duke Johnson (ankle) – Questionable

LB Peter Kalambayi (hamstring) – Questionable

WR Kenny Stills (illness) – Questionable

Steelers Injuries:

None

Weather:

PITTSBURGH WEATHER



Game Release:

Game Capsule: