Steelers Vs. Giants: Inactives For Week 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of players who will be inactive for the team’s Monday night regular season opener against the New York Giants and as expected, guard David DeCastro is on it after officially being listed as out on the Monday injury report with a knee injury.

With DeCastro missing the Steelers regular season opener, fellow interior offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski is expected to start at right guard against the Giants.

The rest of the Steelers six inactives for Week 1 are all healthy scratches and the list of players includes quarterback Joshua Dobbs, Anthony McFarland Jr., defensive tackle Carlos Davis, tight end Zach Gentry, linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III

Steelers Inactive Players

– QB Joshua Dobbs

– RB Anthony McFarland

– ILB Ulysees Gilbert

– DL Carlos Davis

– TE Zach Gentry

– G David DeCastro

Giants Inactive Players

WR Golden Tate

LB T.J. Brunson

LB Cam Brown

LB Tae Crowder

G Shane Lemieux

T Jackson Barton

DE RJ McIntosh