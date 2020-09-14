Steelers Vs. Giants 2020 Week 1: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2020 Week 1
Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0) vs. New York Giants (0-0)
Kickoff: 7:10 p.m. ET
Site: MetLife Stadium (82,500) • East Rutherford, N.J.
Playing Surface: Synthetic Turf
TV Coverage: ESPN (national)
Announcers: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analysis), Maria Taylor (analysis)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Rob King (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline), Missi Matthews (sideline)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Giants +6.5
Trends:
The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Pittsburgh’s last 8 games.
Pittsburgh are 4-2 SU in their last 6 games against NY Giants.
The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Pittsburgh’s last 8 games on the road.
Pittsburgh are 4-2 SU in their last 6 games when playing on the road against NY Giants.
Pittsburgh are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference conference.
The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Pittsburgh’s last 12 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference East division.
Pittsburgh are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games played in September.
NY Giants are 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games.
The total has gone OVER in 4 of NY Giants’ last 5 games.
NY Giants are 2-10 SU in their last 12 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of NY Giants’ last 6 games against Pittsburgh.
NY Giants are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games at home.
NY Giants are 2-4 SU in their last 6 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.
NY Giants are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
The total has gone UNDER in 6 of NY Giants’ last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
NY Giants are 4-9 ATS in their last 13 games played in September.
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of NY Giants’ last 7 games played on a Monday.
Steelers Injuries
G David DeCastro (knee) – Out
Giants Injuries:
LB Tae Crowder (hamstring) – Questionable
WR Golden Tate (hamstring) – Questionable
TE Levine Toilolo (hamstring) – Questionable
Weather:
Game Release:Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants Game Release (Sept. 14)
Game Capsule:Week 1 NFL Capsules-15