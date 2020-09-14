Steelers Vs. Giants 2020 Week 1: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2020 Week 1

Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0) vs. New York Giants (0-0)

Kickoff: 7:10 p.m. ET

Site: MetLife Stadium (82,500) • East Rutherford, N.J.

Playing Surface: Synthetic Turf

TV Coverage: ESPN (national)

Announcers: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analysis), Maria Taylor (analysis)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Rob King (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline), Missi Matthews (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Giants +6.5

Trends:

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Pittsburgh’s last 8 games.

Pittsburgh are 4-2 SU in their last 6 games against NY Giants.

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Pittsburgh’s last 8 games on the road.

Pittsburgh are 4-2 SU in their last 6 games when playing on the road against NY Giants.

Pittsburgh are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference conference.

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Pittsburgh’s last 12 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference East division.

Pittsburgh are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games played in September.

NY Giants are 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of NY Giants’ last 5 games.

NY Giants are 2-10 SU in their last 12 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of NY Giants’ last 6 games against Pittsburgh.

NY Giants are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games at home.

NY Giants are 2-4 SU in their last 6 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.

NY Giants are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of NY Giants’ last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

NY Giants are 4-9 ATS in their last 13 games played in September.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of NY Giants’ last 7 games played on a Monday.

Steelers Injuries

G David DeCastro (knee) – Out

Giants Injuries:

LB Tae Crowder (hamstring) – Questionable

WR Golden Tate (hamstring) – Questionable

TE Levine Toilolo (hamstring) – Questionable

Weather:

