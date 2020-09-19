Steelers Vs. Broncos 2020 Week 2: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2020 Week 2

Denver Broncos (0-1) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0)

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: CBS

Announcers: Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Rich Gannon (analysis), Jay Feely (analysis)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Rob King (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline), Missi Matthews (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers -7

Trends:

Denver are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 13 of Denver’s last 20 games.

Denver are 4-2 SU in their last 6 games.

Denver are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games against Pittsburgh.

Denver are 2-8 SU in their last 10 games on the road.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Denver’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh.

The total has gone UNDER in 16 of Denver’s last 20 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Denver are 14-6 SU in their last 20 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

Denver are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games played in September.

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Pittsburgh’s last 9 games.

Pittsburgh are 8-4 SU in their last 12 games.

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Pittsburgh’s last 13 games against Denver.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games at home.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games when playing at home against Denver.

Pittsburgh are 1-4-1 ATS in their last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Pittsburgh are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference West division.

Pittsburgh are 2-4 SU in their last 6 games played in September.

Pittsburgh are 6-3 SU in their last 9 games played on a Sunday.

Broncos Injuries

LB Mark Barron (hamstring) – Out

RB Phillip Lindsay (foot) – Out

T Garett Bolles (elbow) – Questionable

WR Tyrie Cleveland (hip) – Questionable

WR Courtland Sutton (shoulder) – Questionable

Steelers Injuries:

G David DeCastro (knee) – Out

Weather:

PITTSBURGH WEATHER



Game Release:

Game Capsule: