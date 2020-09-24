Steelers Thursday Injury Report Week 3: Smith-Schuster Still Sidelined; Everybody Else Full Participants

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their second official injury report of Week 3 and the Thursday offering shows some very positive news when it comes to multiple players that did not practice on Wednesday.

Practicing fully on Thursday after sitting out on Wednesday were defensive end Tyson Alualu (knee), defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (not injury related), wide receiver Diontae Johnson (toe), center Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), and defensive end Stephon Tuitt (not injury related). All six of those players should be able to play on Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Also practicing fully on Thursday was guard David DeCastro (knee), who is looking to make his 2020 debut on Sunday against the Texans after missing the first two games with a knee injury.

Not practicing again on Thursday was wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and that’s two days in a row that he has sat out. Even so, Smith-Schuster should be able to play on Sunday as long as he’s able to resume practicing on Friday.