Steelers Thursday Injury Report Week 1: DeCastro, Johnson Sit Out Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their first official injury report of the 2020 NFL season on Thursday and as expected, it has the team’s starting right guard listed on it. It also has a staring wide receiver listed on it as well.

According to the the Thursday injury report, guard David DeCastro (knee) and wide receiver Diontae Johnson (foot) both sat out practice earlier in the day. DeCastro has been dealing with his knee injury for well over a week and he’s not expected to play Monday night against the New York Giants.

If DeCastro sits out Monday night, speculation is that Stefen Wisniewski will start in his place at right guard. The Steelers signed Wisniewski to a two-year contract during the offseason.

Also if DeCastro sits Monday night, backup interior offensive lineman J.C. Hassenauer would likely dress for that contest. Hassenauer made the Steelers 53-man roster this year likely due to Decastro getting injured late in training camp.

As for Johnson showing up on the Steelers Thursday injury report, that’s a bit of a surprise. It will now be interesting to see if the second-year wide receiver will be able to practice fully at some point in the next two days.

Johnson, who was drafted by the Steelers in the third-round in 2019, led all rookie wide receivers in reception last season.