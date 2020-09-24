Steelers Sign WR Cody White To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers made one practice squad transaction on Thursday as free agent wide receiver Cody White has now been added to the unit.

White, who most recently was with the New York Giants during training camp, has had a few tryouts with the Steelers the last several weeks. He will fill the practice squad spot that was created earlier this week when defensive tackle Daniel McCullers terminated his contract so that he could sign with he Chicago Bears.

White, who played his college football at Michigan State, originally signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent earlier in the offseason. The Chiefs waived the wide receiver with a non-football injury designation in late July and he signed with the Giants on August 11. The Giants waived White a few days later, however.

At Michigan State, White played in 35 career games, including 26 starts and he finished his college career ranked seventh in MSU history with 143 receptions, 12th with 1,967 receiving yards and tied for 16th with 12 TD catches. He compiled 2,115 all-purpose yards (1,967 receiving; 85 punt return; 63 rushing) at Michigan State and had five career 100-yard receiving outings. He elected to forgo his senior season to enter the 2020 NFL Draft as underclassman after the 2019 season ended.

At this year’s scouting combine, White measured in at 6033, 217-pounds and he ran his 40-yard-dash in 4.66-seconds. His vertical jump was 35.5-inches and his broad jump was 10’0″. He also logged a short shuttle time of 4.52-seconds and a three-cone time of 7.19-seconds at the combine.

The addition of another wide receiver to the practice squad might be related to the team having a few players at that position on their injury report this week. Both JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and Diontae Johnson (toe failed to practice on Wednesday. Both players, however, are expected to be able to play on Sunday against the Houston Texans.