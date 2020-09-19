Steelers Sign OT Brandon Walton To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a late addition to their practice squad, signing OT Brandon Walton on Saturday, the team announced moments ago.

We've added Brandon Walton to the practice squad (T – Florida Atlantic) — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 19, 2020

Walton was brought in for a tryout earlier in the week. The Steelers had an extra spot open on the practice squad after Derwin Gray was elevated to the 53 man roster. Stefen Wisniewski and Zach Banner were placed on IR this week while David DeCastro will miss his second game.

Walron, 6’5 300, was a UDFA signed by the Buffalo Bills following this year’s draft. He initially signed to their practice squad earlier this month but was released on the 8th. He’s been on the tryout circuit since then, working out with the Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks.