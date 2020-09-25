Steelers Sign DE Calvin Taylor To Practice Squad, Release CB Trajan Bandy

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a practice squad move Friday morning, signing DE Calvin Taylor to the practice squad. They released CB Trajan Bandy in a corresponding roster move.

We have added DE Calvin Taylor to the practice squad & released DB Trajan Bandy from the practice squad. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 25, 2020

Taylor was brought in for a visit earlier in the week. A UDFA out of Kentucky, he signed with the Steelers after April’s draft. A unique body type at 6’8, 310, he’ll replace Daniel McCullers on the practice squad. McCullers was officially signed by the Chicago Bears yesterday. Taylor is more of a 3-4 end than a nose tackle, though. In college, he registered 85 tackles (16.5 for a loss) with 10.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.

Like Taylor, Bandy was a UDFA this season. He was given a $9000 signing bonus to join the Steelers. One of the team’s more intriguing undrafted players, he drew comparisons to Mike Hilton for his small size but aggressive, physical nature. Out of Miami (FL), he recorded 90 career tackles and four interceptions.

The Steelers currently sit at a maximum of 16 players on the practice squad after signing WR Cody White earlier in the week.