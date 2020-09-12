Steelers Saturday Injury Report Week 1: DeCastro Out, Johnson Ready, Roethlisberger Rest

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released what should be their final official injury report of Week 1 ahead of their Monday night road game against the New York Giants and the Saturday offering shows one player officially being ruled out for that contest.

After failing to practice again on Saturday, Steelers guard David DeCastro (knee) has now officially been ruled out for the team’s Monday road game against the Giants with a knee injury. Decastro suffered that injury during a Friday night training camp practice at Heinz Field a little more than two weeks ago.

This will be the 17th game of DeCastros career that he has missed. The last game he missed due to an injury was in 2018 when he missed a Monday night game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a fractured hand.

With DeCastro officially ruled out for Monday night, veteran backup interior offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski is expected to start in his place at right guard. DeCastro being sidelined should also result in backup interior offensive lineman J.C. Hassenauer dressing for the Monday night game.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson (foot) practiced fully again in Saturday and he wasn’t give a game designation on the injury report. That means he’s expected to play Monday night against the Giants. Johnson had previously failed to practice on Thursday due to a foot injury.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (coach’s decision) sat out on Saturday and it seems that was by design. Roethlisberger, who hasn’t played in a game since Week 2 of last season, was not given a game designation on the Saturday injury report and thus should be good to go Monday night against the Giants.