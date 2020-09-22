Steelers Open Week 3 As 3.5-Point Consensus Home Favorites Over Texans

The Pittsburgh Steelers were able to outlast the Denver Broncos at home in Week 2 and now they are preparing to take on the Houston Texans at Heinz Field in a Week 3 home matchup with hopes of moving to 3-0 on the young season. The 2-0 Steelers opened Week 3 of the NFL season on Tuesday as 3.5-point consensus favorites to beat the 0-2 Texans Sunday, according to vegasinsider.com.

The Texans, who lost their first two games of the 2020 season to the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, are led on offense by quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has so far completed 45 of his 68 total pass attempts for 538 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Watson has also rushed for another 44 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Watson has been sacked a total of eight times this so far this season, however.

Running back David Johnson leads the Texans in rushing entering Week 3 as he has compiled 111 yards and a touchdown on 22 total carries. Johnson has also caught five passes for another 48 yards so far this season.

Texans tight end Jordan Akins leads his team in receptions with nine for 94 yards and a touchdown and wide receiver Will Fuller leads Houston in receiving yardage after two games with 112 yards on eight receptions.

Defensively for the Texans, linebacker Zach Cunningham currently leads the team in total tackles with 22 and he also has registered one of the team’s five sacks through two games played. Defensive end J.J. Watt leads the Texans in sacks with two entering Week 3. He also leads the team in quarterback hits with five.

The Steelers and Texans have met each other six times, with Texans winning two games and Pittsburgh winning four games. The Steelers have won the last two meetings between the two teams with their last victory coming in Houston 34-6 in 2017. The last game between the two teams in Pittsburgh took place in 2014 and the Steelers won that contest 30-23.

Shawn Smith will be the referee for Sunday’s game between the Steelers and Texans and Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and Evan Washburn will call the game for CBS.