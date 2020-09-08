Steelers Open Week 1 As 6-Point Consensus Road Favorites Over Giants

The Pittsburgh Steelers will get their 2020 regular season underway on Monday night against the New York Giants and that road game will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford new jersey. On Tuesday, the official start of Week 1, the Steelers are a consensus 6-point favorites over the Giants, according to VegasInsider.com. The consensus over/under point total for the contest is 48 as of Tuesday morning.

Last season, the Giants compiled a 4-12 record and that resulted in a coaching staff change. The team’s new head coach is Joe Judge, who had previously been with the New England Patriots since 2012.

Quarterback Daniel Jones, the Giants first-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, will start Monday night against the Steelers. Last season he was 284 of 459 passing for 3,027 yards with 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He was also sacked 38 times.

Running back Saquon Barkley is back in 2019 after leading the team in rushing in 2019. The Penn State product rushed for 1,003 yards and 6 touchdowns last season on 217 total carries. Barkley also caught 52 passes for 438 yards and 2 touchdowns last season.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard was the Giants leading receiver last season as he caught 57 passes for 576 yards and 3 touchdowns in 2019.

The Giants staring offensive line from left to right is expected to be Andrew Thomas, Will Hernandez, Nick Gates, Kevin Zeitler, and Cameron Fleming. Thomas was the team’s first-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Giants defense managed to register 36 sacks in 2019 and 16 total takeaways.

The Giants defense was led in sacks last season by Outside linebacker Markus Golden, who had 10 of them. Golden’s 72 tackles were the fifth-most on the Giants team in 2019.

Giants safety Jabrill Peppers was responsible for four of the takeaways the Giants defense had last season. He also registered 76 total tackles, the fourth-most on the team in 2019.

Kicker Graham Gano was signed this offseason by the Giants and he’ll handle field goals and extra points Monday night against the Steelers while punter Riley Dixon is back in 2020 for his third season handling punts.

The Steelers and Giants have met each other 77 times, with the New York winning 44 times and the Pittsburgh winning 30 times. They have also tied 3 times. The last meeting between the two teams was in 2016 and the Steelers won that game at Heinz Field 24-14. The last game played between the two teams with the Giants serving has the home team was in 2012 and the Steelers also won that contest 24-20.

The Steelers are 7-9-1 all-time against the Giants in the modern Super Bowl era. The last time the two teams met on Monday Night Football was 10/14/91 and the Giants won that game 23-20. The last time the two teams met in Week 1 was in 1968 and the Giants also won that game 34-20.