Steelers Friday Injury Report Week 3: Smith-Schuster, DeCastro Ready For Sunday

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released what will likely be their final injury report of Week 3 ahead of the team’s Sunday’s home game against the Houston Texans and the Friday offering shows a healthy squad entering that contest.

Practicing fully on Friday for the Steelers were wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), guard David DeCastro (knee), defensive end Tyson Alualu (knee), center J.C. Hassenauer (ankle), defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (not injury related), wide receiver Diontae Johnson (toe), center Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), and defensive end DE Stephon Tuitt (not injury related).

No players received game status designations on Friday which is a sign that everyone should be healthy enough to play on Sunday against the Texans.

Sunday should now mark the 2020 debut for DeCastro, who missed the Steelers first two games of the season with a knee injury. Him being back on Sunday will likely result in backup offensive lineman Derwin Gray being inactive against the Texans.

As for Smith-Schuster, who failed to practice on Wednesday and Thursday, it’s now obvious that he’ll play on Sunday against the Texans. Smith-Schuster announced Thursday night on Instagram that he’ll play on Sunday against the Texans and that people who have him in their fantasy football leagues should start him.