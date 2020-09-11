Steelers Friday Injury Report Week 1: DeCastro Still Sidelined, Johnson Practiced Fully

The Pittsburgh Steelers Week 1 Friday injury report is now out and includes some good news for one of the team’s starting wide receivers.

After sitting out the team’s Thursday practice, Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (foot) practiced fully on Friday and now appears likely to play Monday night against the New York Giants. Fellow wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster talked about his teammate practicing on Friday when he spoke to the media

“He means a lot to us,” Smith-Schuster said of Johnson, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “He knows the playbook, he can play inside and outside. He did a great job today. He’s going to be a huge asset for this offense moving forward.”

While Johnson was able to resume practicing on Friday, starting right guard David DeCastro (knee) was not. DeCastro, who has been sidelined the last two weeks with a knee injury that he sustained during a night training camp practice at Heinz Field, isn’t expected to play Monday night against the Giants.

If DeCastro sits out the Monday nights night game, veteran backup offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski is expected to start at right guard in his place. Backup interior offensive lineman J.C. Hassenauer is likely to dress Monday night against the Giants with DeCastro not expected to play.