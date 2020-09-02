Steelers 2020 Training Camp Injury Report: DeCastro Still Sidelined; Sutton Unable To Finish On Thursday

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now wrapped up their Wednesday training camp practice at Heinz Field and after the session head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the media and provided a health update of the team.
“Continuing to get some guys back who are missing from a short term day-to-day-like standpoint,” Tomin said. “Anthony McFarland was back at work today. Cam Sutton wasn’t able to finish [practice], he’s being evaluated. Don’t expect that to be anything significant. And others are just continuing to push forward.”
That’s great news overall and we’ll keep out fingers crossed that whatever forced cornerback Cameron Sutton out of practice on Wednesday isn’t serious.
In addition to running back Anthony McFarland Jr. returning on Wednesday, defensive end Chris Wormley, safety Terrell Edmunds and long snapper Kameron Canaday were all spotted in pads prior to the team portion of practice getting underway.
According to Missi Matthews of steelers.com prior to Wednesday’s practice getting underway, guard David DeCastro (lower body), kicker Chris Boswell (undisclosed) and center/guard Stefen Wisniewski (undisclosed) were all sidelined for practice. DeCastro was not spotted on the field once again and he’s been sidelined since the team’s Friday night practice.
The Steelers are scheduled to resume training camp practices on Thursday.