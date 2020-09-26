Stats Study: Is It Time To Correct Our Scoring? (Part 3)

Part 3: Defensive Performance and Net Effectiveness

In 2019, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were considered to have a bad defense by many statistics, mainly owing to a really bad pass defense. They were the 29th defense by points allowed according to Pro Football Reference, but they were only the 15th defense by yardage. Digging deeper into the yardage numbers, the Bucs had the best run defense (by yards given up) while the 24th best pass defense. This being said, the Bucs defense also had to contend with an offense (as mentioned in the previous article) which had a bad habit of turning the ball over (most lost turnovers in the league, with 17% more turnovers than the second ranked team). Similarly, the Steelers defense dealt with an anemic offense (5th in turnovers lost). Could adjusting the performance of the defense by field position tell us something different about how the team actually performed?

Using the same calculation completed in the previous article (using data from Pro Football Reference), except sorted by the defending teams, the distribution of cPoints (see Figure 1 and Table 1) again reveals some differences compared to rankings by points and yards. Just as with the offensive cPoints distribution where the Ravens were the top offense last year, the Patriots defense was the best in the NFL by a wide margin and led in cPoints just as they led in both points and yards allowed. In fact, by the normalized difference in cPoints, the Patriots (dark blue in figure 2) were further away from the second ranked team than the Ravens offense.

Figure 1 – Distribution of Team Defensive Rankings by Points Allowed, Yards, and cPoints (Dark Blue = Patriots, Gold = Steelers, Lighter Blue = Chargers, Red = Bucaneers)

The Steelers (gold in figure 1) defense performed very strongly, and despite their struggles early in the year, were the 6th and 5th best defense by points and yards allowed respectively. By cPoints they were actually the 4th best defense. Not all teams remained similarly ranked by cPoints. The Chargers (light blue in figure 1) had the 14th and 6th best defense by points and yards allowed respectively but the 21st overall defense by cPoints. Finally, the Buccaneers (red in figure 1) rose up from the 29th and 15th best defense by points and yards allowed respectively to the 8th best defense by cPoints. There were a couple other defenses that also were rated much higher (Packers, Saints) and lower (Raiders, Cowboys) by cPoints compared to the more often presented points allowed and yards allowed.

Table 1 – Ranking of Defensive Team Performance by cPoints in 2019

Raw Totals Ranking Difference in Rankings Team Points Allowed Yards Allowed cPoints Points Allowed Yards Allowed cPoints Total scoring vs. cPoints Total yards vs. cPoints New England Patriots 225 4,414 -190.9 1 1 1 0 0 Buffalo Bills 259 4,772 -126.5 2 3 2 0 1 San Francisco 49ers 310 4,509 -100.1 8 2 3 5 -1 Pittsburgh Steelers 303 4,866 -98.0 6 5 4 2 1 Green Bay Packers 313 5,642 -84.0 9 18 5 4 13 Baltimore Ravens 282 4,809 -81.1 3 4 6 -3 -2 New Orleans Saints 341 5,329 -75.8 13 11 7 6 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 449 5,503 -67.3 29 15 8 21 7 Chicago Bears 298 5,186 -63.2 4 8 9 -5 -1 Denver Broncos 316 5,392 -62.4 10 12 10 0 2 Los Angeles Rams 364 5,434 -59.3 17 13 11 6 2 Tennessee Titans 331 5,752 -54.7 12 21 12 0 9 Minnesota Vikings 303 5,465 -52.6 5 14 13 -8 1 New York Jets 359 5,170 -43.8 16 7 14 2 -7 Philadelphia Eagles 354 5,307 -43.1 15 10 15 0 -5 Kansas City Chiefs 308 5,594 -42.4 7 17 16 -9 1 Dallas Cowboys 321 5,232 -27.2 11 9 17 -6 -8 Indianapolis Colts 373 5,549 -18.8 18 16 18 0 -2 Seattle Seahawks 398 6,106 -7.2 22 26 19 3 7 Cleveland Browns 393 5,785 -2.4 20 22 20 0 2 Los Angeles Chargers 345 5,009 16.9 14 6 21 -7 -15 Jacksonville Jaguars 397 6,007 23.5 21 24 22 -1 2 Atlanta Falcons 399 5,693 26.7 23 20 23 0 -3 Detroit Lions 423 6,406 29.8 26 31 24 2 7 New York Giants 451 6,037 33.3 30 25 25 5 0 Washington Football Team 435 6,162 35.1 27 27 26 1 1 Houston Texans 385 6,213 35.2 19 28 27 -8 1 Cincinnati Bengals 420 6,299 35.7 25 29 28 -3 1 Arizona Cardinals 442 6,432 61.3 28 32 29 -1 3 Carolina Panthers 470 5,992 61.4 31 23 30 1 -7 Oakland Raiders 419 5,677 61.9 24 19 31 -7 -12 Miami Dolphins 494 6,364 93.4 32 30 32 0 -2

Trying to qualitatively group the defenses by cPoints distribution like in the previous article (see Figure 2) was a little more difficult, as the Patriots’ extreme dominance (and to a lesser degree the Dolphins defense’s weakness) squeezed the middle of the distribution together a lot more. This showed itself especially in the distribution of Pro Bowl players (prior to alternates being named), where because the top three groups were held by four teams total, no relationship was visibly present.

Figure 2 – Grouping of teams by defensive cPoints and its relationship to the number of defensive pro bowlers

Looking individually at cPoint performance and defensive pro bowler distribution granularly (see Table 2), there is much more seemingly random distributions. For example, the Patriots only had 2 Pro Bowl players (the same amount as the Cardinals who were the 4th worst defense). The Ravens defense, the 6th best defense by cPoints had the most pro bowlers (4). Notably, the Chargers, which cPoints was more critical of, were tied for the second most pro bowlers (3) with the Steelers.

Table 2 – cPoint Grouping and Defensive Pro Bowlers (before alternates)

Team Normalized cPoints cPoint Group Number of Defensive Pro Bowlers New England Patriots 100% 1 2 Buffalo Bills 77% 2 1 San Francisco 49ers 68% 3 2 Pittsburgh Steelers 67% 3 3 Green Bay Packers 62% 4 0 Baltimore Ravens 61% 4 4 New Orleans Saints 60% 4 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 57% 4 1 Chicago Bears 55% 4 2 Denver Broncos 55% 4 1 Los Angeles Rams 54% 4 0 Tennessee Titans 52% 4 0 Minnesota Vikings 51% 4 2 New York Jets 48% 4 0 Philadelphia Eagles 48% 4 1 Kansas City Chiefs 48% 4 2 Dallas Cowboys 42% 5 0 Indianapolis Colts 39% 5 1 Seattle Seahawks 35% 5 1 Cleveland Browns 34% 5 0 Los Angeles Chargers 27% 6 3 Jacksonville Jaguars 25% 6 1 Atlanta Falcons 23% 6 1 Detroit Lions 22% 6 1 New York Giants 21% 6 1 Washington Football Team 20% 6 0 Houston Texans 20% 6 0 Cincinnati Bengals 20% 6 1 Arizona Cardinals 11% 7 2 Carolina Panthers 11% 7 1 Oakland Raiders 11% 7 0 Miami Dolphins 0% 8 0

With both the offensive and defensive cPoints in hand, the final aim was to combine them into a singular metric. Given that the cPoints have already been normalized, I ended up calculating the total cPoints by just adding together the offensive and defensive cPoint percentiles, with the possible range being between 0 and 200. Graphing that distribution compared to each team’s winning percentage (see Figure 3), a relationship is visible (R2 = 0.746), where the teams with the best record had the best cPoints. It is interesting to note the cluster of 5 teams in the 4 dots in the upper right (Saints and the 49ers occupy the same spot) contained both super bowl teams. On the other end of the spectrum, the Bengals occupied the bottom left, with the second worst cPoints and the worst record.

Figure 3 – Total cPoints vs. 2019 record. (Purple = Ravens, Blue = Patriots, Dark Red = 49ers, Light Red = Chiefs, Gold = Steelers, Orange = Bengals)

Even though the Steelers’ defense performed stellar last year (67%, 4th overall), they were only ranked in the middle of the distribution because of how bad the offense performed (5%, 28th overall). With any luck, the Steelers offensive performance next year will at least be around 50% with the return of Ben, and with the defense expected to repeat its previous score, that would place the team at ~120%, well within striking distance of the 130% mark of last year’s super bowl winners.

Overall, the 2020 NFL season will be a unique one for the ages, but it may give an opportunity to look again with fresh eyes at the performance of both the Steelers, and other teams around the league. Whether or not the Steelers are able to win it all may be uncertain, but perhaps along the way we should begin to think further about whether it is time to correct our scoring.

Table 3 – Total cPoints Rankings compared to 2019 record