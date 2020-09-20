Stats Of The Weird: Steelers Vs Broncos

I’d like to convince you that was a weird game for the Pittsburgh Steelers. We know better. That was a classic, raise-your-blood pressure type victory we’ve come to know and love (?).

Here’s your stats of the weird.

– Let’s start with hotshot rookie Chase Claypool. His 84 yard touchdown was the 4th longest receiving score by rookie Steeler in team history. Here’s the top five.

1. JuJu Smith-Schuster – 97 (2017)

2. Martavis Bryant – 94 (2014)

3. Dave Smith – 87 (1970)

T-4. Chase Claypool – 84 (2020)

T-4. Charles Johnson – 84 (1994)

– Steelers wideouts know how to find the end zone. And do it quickly. Number of touches it took these receivers before their first touchdown.

Antonio Brown: 1

JuJu Smith-Schuster: 1

Martavis Bryant: 1

James Washington: 1

Chase Claypool: 4

Diontae Johnson: 9

– James Conner finished the day with 16 carries for 106 yards. Average of 6.6 yards per carry. That’s a career high average for him (minimum five attempts) beating a 6.3 mark set against Miami last season. Conner capped things off with a 59 yard run, his longest play from scrimmage in the NFL by a wide margin. Previous long was a 30 yard rush in 2018.

– Let’s flip over to the defense. TJ Watt finished today with 2.5 sacks, giving him 37 in his career. He passed Lawrence Timmons and Kevin Greene to move into sole possession of 9th place on the team’s all-time sack list (since the stat became official in 1982). He’s 25 years old, in his fourth year, and already 9th in franchise history. Crazy.

He has a ways to go though to catch Aaron Smith for eighth place. Smith was 44 sacks. Watt should still get there by the end of the season.

– Mike Hilton currently 6th in team history for sacks by a DB. The list:

1. Carnell Lake: 21.5

2. Deshea Townsend: 15.5

3. Rod Woodson: 13.5

4. Lee Flowers: 12

5. Troy Polamalu: 12

6. Mike Hilton: 8.5

Hilton is the first Steelers’ DB with a full-sack in consecutive games since Will Allen did December 6th/13th in 2015. He’s the first Steelers’ cornerback since Townsend did it in September of 2004.16 year streak broken.

– Though the defense wasn’t perfect, the Steelers still finished the day with: seven sacks, two takeaways, and one safety. The last defense to put up a performance like that were the 2018 Los Angeles Rams against the 49ers.

The last time the Steelers did this? 1954 against the Philadelphia Eagles. They lost that game 24-22. Almost lost it today but a win is a win.

– Here’s one that’ll make you laugh and cry. Ray-Ray McCloud’s third kick return as a Steeler went for 49 yards. It’s the team’s longest KR in three years. Last runback more productive than that was JuJu Smith-Schuster’s 97 yard score in Week 17 against the Browns in 2017.

– No doubt teams are throwing away from him but Minkah Fitzpatrick is in an interception drought. Here’s the split:

Fitzpatrick’s first seven games as a Steeler: Five INTs

Fitzpatrick’s last nine games as a Steeler: Zero INTs

– Chris Boswell has made 13 consecutive field goals (not including extra points here). I’m sure I just jinxed him.